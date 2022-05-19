Half-burnt youth, rescued from Sikharchandi hill, dies

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a youth, who was rescued in half-burnt condition succumbed to his injuries.

As per available information, the youth rescued from Sikharchandi hill in Bhubaneswar died while being shifted to hospital late last night.

Reportedly, the deceased has been identified Abinash Pradhan, a resident of Balipada village in Nandankanan area.

Meanwhile, the exact circumstances that led to the youth burning remained unknown as it is still not clear whether the youth was a victim of a murder bid or he attempted to end his own life.