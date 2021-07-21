Half-Burnt Body Of Man Found Buried In Bali Yatra Ground

Barang: Police have recovered the half-burnt body of a man buried in the sand at the Bali Yatra ground near Barimunda on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

According to available information, some locals first spotted the body buried in the sand, with arms and legs partially visible outside, and informed the Mancheswar police station.

Soon, Mancheswar Police and Special Squad ACP Sanjeeb Satpathy along with a scientific team arrived at the scene and cordoned the crime scene.

It is being assumed that the man was murdered, set ablaze, and then buried in the riverbank, a source said.

Reportedly, the police have started an investigation and trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased person.