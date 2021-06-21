Haldi Nimbu Paani To Boost Your Immunity
New Delhi: A strong immune system prepares your body to fight foreign disease-causing pathogens and reduces the risk of infection. Although building immunity is a time taking process and can be achieved by making a constant effort, there are several ways to give a little boost to your immune health, and drinking Ayurvedic concoction is just one of them.
Here’s a simple recipe that may help you to boost your immunity:
Ingredients
- 2 small fresh turmeric roots, chopped
- 1 tsp – Ginger
- 1 tsp – Roasted cumin
- 1 tsp – Black salt
- 2 tsp – Black pepper
- 4 tbsp – Honey
- 2 tsp – Pink salt
- 4 – Lemons (juiced)
Method
- Blend all the ingredients in a blender. Make a fine paste.
- For 90ml concentrate, add 150 ml water. Enjoy.