Haldi Nimbu Paani To Boost Your Immunity

New Delhi: A strong immune system prepares your body to fight foreign disease-causing pathogens and reduces the risk of infection. Although building immunity is a time taking process and can be achieved by making a constant effort, there are several ways to give a little boost to your immune health, and drinking Ayurvedic concoction is just one of them.

Here’s a simple recipe that may help you to boost your immunity:

Ingredients

2 small fresh turmeric roots, chopped

1 tsp – Ginger

1 tsp – Roasted cumin

1 tsp – Black salt

2 tsp – Black pepper

4 tbsp – Honey

2 tsp – Pink salt

4 – Lemons (juiced)

Method