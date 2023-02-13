HAL Rubbishes Reports Of Honey Trap, Data Leakage

Bhubaneswar: The Hindustan Aeronautic Limited (HAL) has rubbished the allegations of data leakage through honey trap that led to the detention of two of its officials by the CBI.

The HAL’s clarification came in the wake of the reports of CBI apprehending two officials for allegedly leaking data of the aerospace and defence manufacturing unit in a case of honey trap.

The authorities clarified that no data of the company has been leaked. All the documents have been kept intact, they maintained.

Local police might act against the concerned officials in connection with some personal matter.

On the other hand, the officials concerned have also dismissed the allegation of honey trap and data leakage. They said that they had moved to the local police station over some personal matter.

Notably, a CBI team from Nashik had picked up two employees of HAL-Koraput in connection with a case of honey trap and data leakage even though there was no confirmation on the report from the central investigating agency.