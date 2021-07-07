Haiti Prez Jovenel Moise Assassinated, First Lady Hospitalised

Port-au-Prince: The president of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, was on Wednesday shot dead by unidentified attackers at his home, announced interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph.

Moise’s wife, who also sustained injuries in the attack, is reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The president of Haiti, @moisejovenel, has been assassinated by a team of commandos who attacked his home in the hills above Port-au-Prince. Pray for #Haiti and its people. pic.twitter.com/SiWNIwtxm8 — Michael Deibert (@michaelcdeibert) July 7, 2021

“All measures are being taken to guarantee the continuity of the state and to protect the nation,” Joseph said.

The nation of more than 11 million people had grown increasingly unstable and disgruntled under Moïse’s rule. Its economic, political and social woes have deepened, with gang violence spiking heavily in the capital of Port-au-Prince, inflation spiraling and food and fuel becoming scarcer at times in a country where 60% of the population makes less than $2 a day.

These troubles come as Haiti still tries to recover from the devastating 2010 earthquake and Hurricane Matthew that struck in 2016.