Hailstorm Lashes Parts Of Assam: Over 4,400 Houses Damaged

New Delhi: Nearly 4,500 homes in four districts were damaged by a massive hailstorm that swept through several parts of upper Assam, officials said on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

A report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that 132 villages in the districts of Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia suffered damage totalling 4,483 homes. According to a Dibrugarh district administration official, the severe hailstorm hit upper Assam late on Monday and early on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted and said, “have instructed officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages caused. Government is extending all possible help to all those affected by it.”

Almost 18,000 individuals have been impacted, and the families hit by the hailstorm were provided with canvas sheets, ASDMA’s report said.