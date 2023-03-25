Hailey Bieber Thanks Selena Gomez For “Speaking Out” For Her

New York: After weeks of online rumors regarding the couple, Selena Gomez has come up to protect Hailey Bieber in the face of the death threats the model has been getting. Selena Gomez made the decision to stop using social media last month after she and Hailey went viral for a series of posts that the internet mistook for each other.

Selena Gomez, in her latest Instagram story, revealed that model and her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber reached out to her and told the singer about the hate she has been receiving online post their fued of sorts last month. Selena Gomez, urging her fans to stop bullying and spreading hate, wrote in her Instagram story: “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want all of this to stop.” A few hours later, Hailey Bieber posted an extensive note thanking Selana Gomez for “speaking out.”

Hailey Bieber wrote in her statement: “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I.” She added, “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together. Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself.” She signed off the note with these words: “In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”

It all began last month after Hailey and her friend and TV reality star Kylie Jenner allegedly trolled Selena Gomez and later deleted the posts. Selena Gomez had posted a video on TikTok and said, “I accidentally laminated my eyebrows too much.” Just three hours later, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber posted Instagram Stories about their own brows and Kylie Jenner wrote over her eyebrows: “this was an accident?” The Internet was quick to connect to the dots and called them out for shading Selena Gomez. They soon deleted their Instagram stories. Over the last few weeks, both Hailey and Kylie have lost millions of followers on Instagram and were repeatedly called out by Selena fans. The singer too took a brief break from social media, saying “I’m gonna be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. And I’m 30, I’m too old for this.”