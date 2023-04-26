Haier QLED series with Google TV launched; Know price & specifications

New Delhi: Haier Appliances India (Haier India), the global leader in Home Appliances and the World’s Number 1 brand in Major Appliances for 14 Consecutive Years* has announced the launch of its new range of QLED series with Google TV. Haier enters the QLED TV segment with cutting-edge technological features and industry best picture quality making itthe perfect blend of innovation, design, and smart technological proficiencies.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Satish NS, President, Haier Appliances India said, “We are extremely excited with the launch of new QLED TV series which will give consumers a new and immersive experience of watching television. This launch is yet another example of our commitment to Haier’s brand philosophy of ‘Inspired Living’. The new Haier QLED TV is designed to elevate user experience through its latest features and a stylish bezel-less design. Indian consumers are smart and look for new smart products to add in their lives. Keeping the same in mind we have launched the new range of QLED TV S9QT series for consumers to experience entertainment in an immersive way.”

Haier QLED series with Google TV

Haier’s Google TV comes with a package of Google Assistance, Hands-free voice control, built in Chromecast,Google play store and Google UI. The Google TV provides premium features like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) which enables a game console to send a signal to the display which will cause it to automatically switch to a low-latency, low-lag mode for gamingand HDMI 2.1. The focus is to ensure users can access their most viewed and recommended content directly from the home screen. Like other streaming device platforms, Google TV features Netflix, Zee5, Prime Video and more OTT platforms.

Design

The new S9QT QLED TV series flaunts a Metallic, Bezel-Less, Slim-Design with Premium Center Stand which makes it the perfect addition to the smart homes looking for a slim and sleek addition to their living rooms.

Perfect Display Quality

The new S9QT QLED TV series is designed to deliver exceptionally realistic pictureswith 120Hz refresh rate,Dolby Vision IQ(an advanced imaging technology which optimizes visual content based on ambient light condition), High Dynamic Range (HDR), Wide Color Gamut.It comes power-packed with several features such as High Contrast Ratio,Local Dimming, MEMC 120Hz to make it a suitable product for the core focus on user viewing experience.

Perfect Sound Quality

With the new S9QT QLED TV series, consumers can experience the premium sound quality from the comfort of their homes. The QLED TV highlights the perfect sound quality with Dolby Atmos, Front firing sound EQ, 30W – Front Firing Speaker.

Smart Functions

Haier’s QLED TV is the ultimate TV for gaming experience with a dedicated Gaming mode, ALLM gets activated when it detects a gaming console connected in Tv for quick responsiveness. It also features a 120 Hz screen which is equipped with VRR and MEMC120Hz that makes every frame incredibly crisp. Haier’s new Google TV comes equipped with far-field voice assistance for enhanced hands-free control along with Google Duo video assistance, built in Chromecast.

Other Features

The QLED TV has a capacity of CPU：ARM CA73 Quad core with TEE 1.3Ghz, GPU：G52 MC1 @550MHz with a memory of 3GB + 32GB Flash. The Connectivity features Wi-Fi 5（ 2.4G+5G) Chromecast, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI 2.1, USB 2.0.

Price and availability