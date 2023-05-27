Had Odisha Govt Sought FBI Assistance In Naba Das Murder Probe? Crime Branch Clears Air  

Bhubaneswar: Reacting to the reports of a section of media regarding Odisha government seeking FBI assistance in the investigation into the murder of former Minister Naba Das, the State Crime Branch probing the sensational case today clarified that the State government had written to the Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard.

The Crime Branch has described such media reports ‘highly irresponsible and malicious.”

To clearly establish that the accused has sound mental health, the Crime Branch decided to approach the Behavioural Analysis Unit of FBI which has the best experts and equipment for such criminal investigation.

“According to rules, no State government can approach any foreign agency directly for such help. It is only through the MHA, GOI that such assistance can be sought from a foreign agency/authority. Accordingly, on a request of CID-CB, the Home Department, Govt of Odisha did approach the MHA, GOI to request the FBI USA for help in the investigation of assassination of Naba Das,” the CB clarified through a release.

The probe agency further stated “the State Home Department vide its letter No.187/C/22.02.2023 requested the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India to seek help of the FBI in accordance with The Mutual Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with USA which provides for the mechanism for seeking and rendering mutual assistance in criminal investigation.”

During the investigation, accused Gopal Krishna Das and his family members claimed that he was taking medicine for mental illness. The medical experts found him mentally fit but suggested further examinations.

The Crime Branch said it had taken assistance from Central Forensic Science Laboratory, New Delhi, the State Forensic Laboratory of Gujarat and SCB Medical College, Cuttack. The NIMHANS, GOI, Bangalore was also approached to send team of its experts to Odisha to which they expressed their inability, the CB stated.

In its clarification, the CB said it uses scientific tools and techniques and takes the assistance of the best domain experts to investigate a case in a professional manner.

Rubbishing such irresponsible media reports, the Crime Branch appealed to the channels to verify genuineness of such claims before broadcasting such unsubstantiated news on their channels.