Had Dhoni Batted At No. 3, He Would Have Broken All White-Ball Records: Gambhir

Chennai: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir said he has plenty of respect for Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni for the ‘kind of person and kind of cricketer he is’.

“I have so much of mutual respect for MS Dhoni, and it will always remain. I have said it on air, I can it anywhere in front of 138 crore people, if ever in need, I hope he’s never in need in life, I will be the first person standing next to him because of what he has done to Indian cricket and the human being he has been,” Gambhir said in Jatin Sapru’s YouTube channel.

“We can have our difference of opinion, you might look at the game the different way, I might look at the game the different way, I’ve got my own opinions, he has got his own opinions. I’ve actually been the vice-captain for the longest time when he was the captain. In fact, I was probably the longest vice-captain he has had in his tenure.

“We were rivals on the field when we played for our respective teams but I have got so much respect for the kind of person and kind of cricketer he is.”

Gambhir said Dhoni would have “broken all records” had he batted at No. 3 in limited-overs cricket.

“I have said it earlier and I can say it again. Had he batted at No. 3, he would have broken all the records. People talk about some of the greats at No. 3, he would have broken everything in white-ball cricket. That respect will always remain. I’ll always be beside him if he ever needs.”