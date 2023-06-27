Habitual Offender Attacks Elderly Father, Sister-In-Law In City Slum

Bhubaneswar: An elderly man and his daughter-in-law were critically injured after the former’s younger son attacked then with a sharp weapon due to family dispute at Tarini Basti in Unit-3 of Bhubaneswar.

By the time the police reached the spot, the accused and his accomplices had fled. No formal police complaint has been lodged till the last report came in.

According to reports, Rabi Naik lives with his elder son in Tarini slum as his younger son Sahadev, is a habitual offender and has been arrested several times for smuggling drugs.

At around 9 pm on Tuesday, Ravi’s elder daughter-in-law Laxmipriya was sitting in front of the house when Sahadev and his accomplices reached there and demanded some money. When the argument continued, Rabi came out tried to calm the situation. However, Sahadev lost his cool and attacked his father with a deadly weapon.

Even though Rabi tried to run away, Sahadev chased him and attacked on his back repeatedly. As a result, Rabi sustained deep wound on his back. When Laxmipriya tried to stop Sahadev, she also faced the wrath of the accused. Laxmipriya sustained severeinjuries on her left hand.

After the murderous attack, the accused fled from the spot when the neighbours rush to the spot on hearing screams. Both the injured persons were taken to the Capital Hospital by locals. Later, Rabi was shifted to AIIMS as his health condition worsened.