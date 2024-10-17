Puri: Some habisyali women who have come to observe the month-long habisha ritual expressed their dissatisfaction with the arrangements at Brundavati Niwas on Thursday.

The unrest began when unregistered habisyali women demanded the same facilities as those registered, leading to protests at Brundabati Niwas as well. Confusion has arisen regarding the cancellation of registrations. Dissatisfaction stems from the fact that while some individuals have successfully registered, others have not.

The Sub-Collector is attempting to pacify the protesters by assuring that registered women will be prioritized for facilities, and space permitting, unregistered women may also be accommodated.

With the sacred Kartika Brata commencing tomorrow, habisyali women from across the state are gathering in Puri to partake in the Habisha Brata rituals for a month.

The government, under district administration oversight, has arranged for daily Mahaprasad, Lord Jagannath temple darshan, Radha Damodar puja, and month-long accommodation for 2,500 habisyali women.

