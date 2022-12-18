‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ Abhiyaan: Odisha Congress Gears Up To Save Its Own Vote Bank

Bhubaneswar: With an aim to save its own vote bank, the Congress party in Odisha has planned to launch the mega outreach programme titled ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ Abhiyaan.

The party will begin the mega programme from the Republic Day next year. A complete roadmap has been prepared today at the party regional headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

Congress Odisha-in-charge A Chella Kumar along with PCC president Sarat Pattanayak and other senior leaders, MLAs have held a brainstorming session on Sunday. The grand-old party is gearing up to reach out to everyone in the State with the State and Central governments’ failure on all fronts.

The mass outreach programme will be organised from grassroots level to national level.

The Congress party had recently announced the massive campaign ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan’ for two months.

Notably, the party had lost its deposits in recently concluded Dhamnagar and Padampur by-elections.