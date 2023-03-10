H3N2 Influenza Claims Two Lives In India

New Delhi: The influenza- H3N2 has claimed two lives in Haryana and Karnataka, according to reports.

The first death was reported from Karnataka while Haryana reported the second one, said report.

For the past several weeks, the country has been in the grip of this virus which has led to hospitalisations as well.

According to a PTI report, an 82-year-old man became the first victim of the H3N2 virus in Karnataka. According to the District Health Officer of Hassan in Karnataka, Hire Gowda died due to the virus on March 1.

“It is confirmed that Hire Gowda, son of Halage Gowda, 82 years, died of H3N2 virus on March 1,” the DHO told PTI. He also said Gowda was a diabetic and suffered from hypertension as well.

There have been around 90 cases of the H3N2 virus reported in the country. Eight cases of the H1N1 virus have also been reported. H3N2 influenza is also known as the “Hong Kong flu”.

Patients are taking more time to recover and coming on the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic, this virus has led to widespread concerns. Doctors have however told people not to panic and follow flu-appropriate behaviours.