Gyms Across Odisha To Be Fully Functional From Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: With all Covid-19 norms in place, all gyms will be opened across the state on Monday after a gap of two-and-half months.

As per the permission granted by the Odisha government, the gyms across the State to become fully functional adhering to Covid guidelines

To ensure social distancing in gyms, the facilities allowed 20 or fewer people at one time depending on the space.

Meanwhile, the All Odisha Gym Owners’ Association (AOGOA) has imposed certain conditions for the gyms to reopen.

The AOGOA informed that only those gyms will be permitted to reopen whose staffs have been fully vaccinated meaning the gyms will reopen only if the staffs have taken both dozes of COVID vaccine.

Moreover, the AOGOA said that it will not refund the money to the people who had already paid their fees before the lockdown period. It said that the instalments will be considered as the maintenance charges.