Gym owner’s mysterious death sparks outrage

Bhubaneswar: Mystery shrouds the death of a gym owner at Bhakarsahi under Balipatna police limits on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The deceased has been identified as Rashmi Ranjan Biswal. Family members of Rashmi are under scanner as they slyly conducted post-death rituals in a hush-hush manner without informing the police.

Rashmi had recorded a video in which he claims that he would be killed by his family members. The matter came to the fore after his video went viral.

Local police have swung into action and started a probe into the incident. Circumstantial evidence indicates it to be a case of murder, police said adding that a forensic team visited the cremation ground and has collected some samples for examination.

“My name is Rashmi Ranjan Biswal. I’m from Bhakarsahi, Banamalipur, Khordha. A few people are trying to kill me including my family members like Satyanarayan Biswal, Smrutiranjan Biswal, Swarnalata Sahu. If I die, then the government should try to find out the reason for my death. All of them should be punished under the law. I’m sure, I will be killed. So, I’m releasing this video and requesting the government to give them stringent punishment,” he added.