Gyanvapi Masjid Survey | I did nothing: Sacked court-appointed advocate commissioner

Varanasi: A local Court in Varanasi granted two days’ time to the two commissioners to file their report on the Gyanvapi Mosque survey. However, the Court has ordered to remove the Court commissioner, Advocate Ajay Mishra.

Advocate Mishra was removed from the post for leaking survey information to the media. Now, the remaining two commissioners will submit the survey report.

Ajay Mishra was removed on a complaint by Vishal Singh, who is the new Chief Advocate Commissioner.

The removal comes just a week after the Varanasi court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar had rejected an appeal made by the Muslim side seeking Mishra’s dismissal. The court, however, had agreed to appoint two assistant advocate commissioners: Vishal Singh and Ajay Singh.

On Tuesday, the court decided to remove Mishra and gave three reasons for the dismissal.

1. The court-appointed advocate commissioner was removed on the grounds of “non-cooperation”.

2. Not performing his duty responsibly.

3. Engaging a private cameraman in the survey process who eventually leaked the outcomes of the survey to the media.

After being removed, Mishra said he did nothing “that reveals the secrecy of the matter”. “I was removed because of the allegations of Advocate Vishal Singh. I will respect the court order. Whatever has happened is only because of Vishal,” said Mishra.