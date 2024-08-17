‘Gyan Sanskar’ Programme Designed To Equip New MLAs: Odisha CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today that the “Gyan Sanskar” Programme, a two-day orientation-cum-training at Odisha Assembly, is designed to provide newly elected first-time MLAs with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively serve their constituencies and aid in the development of the State.

In his address, the Odisha Chief Minister welcomed the initiative as a step towards reinforcing democracy. Reflecting on his journey, CM Majhi reminisced about participating in a similar orientation 24 years ago as a freshman in the Legislative Assembly. He highlighted the significance of such educational programs in understanding parliamentary procedures and constitutional laws.

The Chief Minister underscored that the people are the ultimate authority within the constitutional framework, and the effective implementation of democratic governance is crucial for advancement. He called on the legislators to earnestly meet their constituents’ expectations and uphold their honour.

“The primary responsibility of the elected legislators, leaders, and MPs is to abide by the constitutional provisions and to utilize their granted powers fully, working earnestly to meet the aspirations and maintain the respect of the constituents,” asserted Majhi.

He cited Dr. Pandit Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, underscoring the necessity of competent and public-focused representatives for the betterment of democracy. Majhi urged the leaders to collaborate across party lines to propel Odisha into becoming one of the most developed states in the country.

He noted that India’s legislative assemblies, councils, and the apex representative bodies, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, have consistently operated with a commitment to democratic principles.

Endorsed by the Chief Minister, this program is anticipated to positively influence Odisha’s democratic processes. The agenda for the program encompasses instruction on parliamentary customs and constitutional legislation, among other discussions.