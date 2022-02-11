Gurugram: Two Dead As Floor Collapses At Chintels Paradiso

Gurgaon: At least two persons were killed while many are feared trapped after a large chunk of the sixth floor collapsed at Chintel Paradiso society in Gurgaon’s Sector 109 on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place around 6.15 pm when repair work was going at the sixth floor of tower D.

Multiple teams of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force team are carrying out the rescue operations. Four families are said to be trapped in the debris, said sources.