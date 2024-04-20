Gurugram Crematorium Wall Collapse Claims Four Lives

Haryana: Four people died including a young girl after a wall of a crematorium in Gurugram collapsed on them Saturday.

As per the police report, the incident occurred on a Saturday evening near the Arjun Nagar police post. Four men were seated close to the wall, while two children were walking by when the wall unexpectedly collapsed. In response to the distress call, the police team from Arjun Nagar promptly arrived at the scene. Tragically, despite all their efforts, one child and three others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

Among the deceased were Tanya, an 11-year-old resident of Veer Nagar, and three other individuals: Devi Dayal, aged 70; Manoj Gaba, aged 54; and Krishna Kumar, aged 52. One injured person, identified as Deepa Pradhan, a resident of Arjun Nagar is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Police said the wall was made of concrete and wood. “Poor construction led to the incident and an FIR will be registered against the management of the shamshan ghat soon,” the officer added.