Guru Ravidas Jayanti: History And Significance Of This Day

New Delhi: Guru Ravidas Jayanti marks the 644th birth anniversary of the renowned saint Guru Ravidas, who is known for his contribution to the Bhakti movement. It is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which means the full moon day during Magh. This year, Guru Ravidas Jayanti is being marked on February 27.

Bhagat Ravidas was a poet, saint and the founder of the Ravidassia religion. His devotional songs and verses created a lasting impact upon the Bhakti Movement. The Jayanti is marked widely in Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh among other cities.

Around 40 of the poems accredited to Ravidas were included in the Adi Granth, the sacred scripture of Sikhism. It is generally believed that Ravidas met Nanak, the first Guru, and founder of the Sikh tradition.

History and Significance of this day

Guru Ravidas was born in the 14th century, to an underprivileged family in Seer Goverdhanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

He was among the first people to oppose the Indian caste system through his poems and teachings based on spirituality and spread the message of equality.