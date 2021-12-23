Guru Randhawa Becomes First Indian Male Singer To Cross 30 Mn Followers On Instagram

Mumbai: Singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa has crossed 30 million followers on his Instagram. He recently launched “Dance Meri Rani” video with hot diva Nora Fatehi.

With this, Guru Randhawa, known for chartbuster tracks like ‘Lahore’, ‘High Rated Gabru’, ‘Ishare Tere’, became the first Indian male singer to have amassed such a huge following.

Guru Randhawa said, “It’s overwhelming to receive so much love from my fans and audiences worldwide. My heartfelt gratitude to all who have unconditionally loved me, appreciated and cherished my music.”

The singer credited his fans for accepting and appreciating his music and also for keeping him inspired, “It feels surreal and I am absolutely speechless to express my feeling in words. Without my fans’ support this wouldn’t be possible.”