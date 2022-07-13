Guru Purnima: Here’s The Significance Of This Day

New Delhi: Guru Purnima is celebrated annually on the full moon day in the month of Ashadha. As per Hindu customs, this day is observed to honour the spiritual gurus or teachers for guiding us.

The origins of Guru Purnima can be found in the Vedic period. The word itself has Sanskrit roots. The event is observed by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists as a way to show gratitude toward the gurus.

Guru Purnima is regarded as an auspicious occasion for Buddhists. It is believed that on this day Lord Buddha gave a sermon. It is also recognised as Vyasa Purnima because this is the day when Mahabharata’s author, Ved Vyasa, was born.

This year, Guru Purnima will be observed on Wednesday, July 13, as it will mark the full Moon Day. On this auspicious day, the Purnima Tithi is predicted to be in effect from 4:00 AM on July 13 to 12:06 AM on July 14.

For a seeker, Guru Purnima is a day of significance, in a way a New Year. It is the day to review one’s progress on the spiritual path and renew one’s determination and focus on the goal, and to resolve what one wants to do in the coming year. As the full moon rises and sets, tears of gratitude arise and one reposes into the vastness of one’s own self.