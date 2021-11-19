Guru Nanak Jayanti: Know its history & significance

New Delhi: Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is celebrated across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. It is one of the holiest festivals of the Sikh community.

The Gurpurab falls on the full moon day of Kartik i.e, Kartik Purnima, 15 days after Diwali. This year, Gurpurab is being celebrated today on November 19. It will mark the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

He was the first Sikh Guru who laid the foundation of Sikhism. He was born in 1469 in Talwandi, a village near Lahore.

He travelled extensively to spread the message of peace and love. According to Lunar Calendar, Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on the Purnima (full moon night) of Kartik month. This year, it is being celebrated on November 19 and it marks the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

On the celebration day, people visit Gurdwaras to offer prayers. Devotees read ‘paath’ from Guru Granth Sahib at about 4 am at Amrit Vela and organise many other events. Dressed in traditional attires, people pray with pure hearts.

His teachings can be found in the sacred Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib — a vast collection of verses recorded in Gurmukhi. It is the central holy religious scripture of Sikhism, regarded by Sikhs as the final, sovereign and eternal Guru.