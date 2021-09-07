Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award Festival Day 3

Bhubaneswar: The second evening of the 27th OMC Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award Festival 2021 organised by Srjan on September 6th was a confluence of memorable and aesthetically performed dance and music presentations commencing with a Bharatanatyam recital by Smt. Anita Mallick, followed by an Odissi vocal recital by Shri Rupak Kumar Parida. Every evening presents a combination of a classical dance and classical music genre by world renowned artistes, while the concluding evening of the festival will broadcast the award ceremony and the finale by the Srjan ensemble.

After yet another laudable day of dance, music, and organisational precision, the third evening of the Award Festival (which is a five-day celebration of classical dance and music, from September 5th to 9th) began with the introduction, followed by a digital message delivered by Shri Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav, Director, Odisha Tourism, Chief Guest for the evening. Srjan hosted performances by Sattriya exponent Dr. Anwesa Mahanta, followed by a Hindustani vocal recital by Smt. Manjusha Patil.

One of the oldest dance traditions of India, Sattriya dance was introduced in the 15th century by Srimanta Sankaradeva. In Dr. Anwesa Mahanta’s presentation, the audiences witnessed a glimpse of the Prakriti and Purusha repertoire of the Sattriya Dance Tradition. A disciple of eminent maestro Bayanacharya Ghanakaantha Bora, and belonging to the Vaisnava monastery of Assam, Sattra, Dr. Anwesa Mahanta’s dedication and grace were reflected in her presentations. A recipient of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, she commenced her performance with a Vandana. The music direction for this piece was by Shri Hari Prasad Saikia.

This was followed by an abhinaya sequence representing the rich Natya vocabulary of the tradition, Rukmini Katha, inspired by Sankardeva’s play, Rukmini Harana. The music direction for this composition was by Shri Prabhat Sarma, set to the rhythm composition of Bayanacharya Ghanakanta Bora and Shri Hari Prasad Saikia Barbayan, and the dance direction of Bayanacharya Ghanakanta Bora. Her concluding presentation was a representation of the Purusha aspect of the tradition through the choreographic narrative of Markandeya Stuti. Set to the music direction of Shri Prabhat Sarma and Shri Hari Prasad Saikia Barbayan, and the rhythm composition of Shri Hari Prasad Saikia Barbayan, Dr. Anwesa Mahanta’s Sattriya performance was inspiring and delightful for audiences. She was ably accompanied on the Khol and Cymbals by Shri Hari Prasad Saikia Barbayan, on Vocals by Shri Nityananda Deka and Shri Hari Prasad Saikia Barbayan, on the Flute by Shri Pradip Deka and on the Violin, Shri Devajit Goswami.

The second half witnessed Smt. Manjusha Patil’s soulful renditions of various Hindustani compositions. Smt. Manjusha Patil has carved a niche in the world of classical music with her mellifluous voice enhanced by her mastery of swaras, perfection of sur, and command of rhythmic aspects. Currently training under Pt. Ulhas Kashalkar, she has established a Gurukul in Sangali, Maharashtra under Sangeetacharya D. V. Kanebuva Pratishthan. She commenced her recital with Raag Nand, presenting renditions of Dhundu Baare Saiyya in Vilambit Teen Taal and Ajahu Na Aye in Drut Teen Taal.

She then explored Raag Basant, presenting Kanha Ranagawaa Na Daro in Addha Teen Taal, and concluded her recital with the Marathi Abhang, Aga Vaikunthichya Raya. This Abhang was written by Sant Kanhopatra, and composed by Master Krishnarao. Performing to the harmonious musical accompaniment of Shri Suyog Kundalkar on the Harmonium, Shri Prashant Pandav on the Tabla, and Smt. Shirin Kelkar and Smt. Nupur Desai on the Tanpura, viewers were mesmerized by her command of voice and effortless presentations.

A visual and auditory delight to audiences who witnessed stellar performances in both dance and music, this marked the conclusion of the third evening of the 27th OMC Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award Festival. The evening was compered by Sushree Maya Krishnamurty, a member of the Srjan ensemble. The penultimate evening of the festival on September 8th, commences with Kathak recital by Sushree Nikkita Banawalikar, followed by Shri Abhiram Nanda on the flute.

The festival has been curated and designed by Guru Ratikant Mohapatra, with the programme execution by Shri Debiprasad Mishra. Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC) is the title sponsor, and Odisha Tourism, Government of Odisha is the festival’s gold sponsor. This festival has been supported by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India and the Dept. of Odia Literature Language and Culture, Govt of Odisha. MGM Group, Bhubaneswar are the festival sponsors, Dharitri and Odisha Post are the media partners, and web partner is Narthaki.com.