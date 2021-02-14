Guru Debaprasad Award Festival Day 2 Showcases Mixed Flavours Of Odissi, Chhau Dances

Bhubaneswar: The 14th Guru Debaprasad Award Festival organised by Tridhara witnessed an evening showcasing a beautiful blend of Odissi, Chhau dances with Tabla and Odissi Vocal recital which regaled a large audience gathered in the Rabindra Mandap on the 2nd day of the festival.

The first presentation of the 2nd evening was Odissi dance by performing group of Kala Vikash Kendra, Cuttack. They are presented Abhinaya “Bighna Binashana” scripted by Pandit Nityananda Mishra, music by Padmashri Dr. Prafulla Kar, music composition by Guru Dhaneswar Swain and dance choreographed by Guru Gajendra Kumar Panda.

The second item was Chhau dance (Duet) by Guru Prativa Panda and Ms. Aditi Panda. They have performed on traditional Odia music Rasalata based on the various body movements for which different terms have been assigned. In their performance, a combination of both traditional and folk dances of Odisha is highlighted.

Next presentation was Solo Tabla recital by Sri Subhasish Das. His finger movement technique on tabla is highly appreciated by the audience. The last presentation of the evening was Odissi vocal recital by our legends Bidushi Dr. Shamamani Pattanayak, Guru Dr. Gopal Chandra Panda & Bidushi Sangeeta Panda and Pandit Dr. Damodar Hota. The Odissi songs presented by the Legends were marked with remarkable euphony and variegated graceful embellishment punctuated by indigenous rhythmic patterns. The music lovers present were deeply engrossed by the superb and impeccable elaboration of different Rags and musical patterns, clear tonal quality and musical renderings. Their presentation was highly applauded for it was intellectually satisfying and emotionally appealing.

The dignitaries who graced the occasion were Dhruba Nanda, Deputy Director General, Doordarshan Kendra, Bhubaneswar; Dr. Bijay Mohanty, Eminent Odia Literature, Writer and Poet; Rabindra Nath Mohanty, Managing Trustee, Kala Vikash Kendra; Guru Meera Das, Founder Gunjan Dance Academy; G. S. Khurana, Director, Ruchika School; Pandit Prosenjit Poddar, Eminent Tabla Player; Simanchala Panda, Working President, Tridhara and Guru Gajendra Kumar Panda, Director, Tridhara. The programme was anchored by Dr. Mrutunjaya Rath.