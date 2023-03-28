Gunupur-Puri Express Derails At Puri Station

Puri: Train services from to Puri were partially affected after two coaches of an empty passenger train derailed at the station on Tuesday.

The 18418 Gunupur-Puri Express derailed around 3.30 pm while the train was being moved for berthing. As a result of the derailment, signalling was affected due to blocking in all the lines, from route-1 to route-9, railway officials said.

No one was injured in the incident as all the passengers had already got down, officials said.

An accident relief train was sent from Khurda Road, which was working for the restoration of services, they said.

The East Coast Railways urged passengers for cooperation, stating that the personnel were working hard to position the two coaches, and clear the track for smooth train movements.