Guntur Prawn Farm Mishap: Andhra Govt Announces Ex-Gratia To Kin Of Deceased

Bhubaneswar: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday announced ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the bereaved families of the six minors, who were charred to death at a prawn farm in Lankavani Dibba of Guntur district.

The deceased minors, hailing from Odisha’s Rayagada and Gajapati districts were reportedly engaged as security guards at a prawn breeding and processing unit at Lankavani Dibba which comes under Repalle mandal of Guntur.

According to reports, the six minors were sleeping in a shed where bleaching powder was stocked. However, the children sleeping inside became unconscious due to toxic gas coming from the bleaching powder stored inside and all were electrocuted to death.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed grief over the incident and announced ex gratia of `2 lakh each to the bereaved families.