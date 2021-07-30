Guntur Mishap: Odisha CM Announces Rs 2L Ex-Gratia For Kin Of Deceased Workers

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of six workers in an electrical mishap at a fish farm in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

At least six migrant workers from Odisha, who were working in neighbouring State Andhra Pradesh, were electrocuted to death following an electrical short-circuit. The deceased have been identified as Ram Murthy, Kiran, Manoj, Panda, Naveen, and Mahendra.

As per reports, all six persons were working as guards at a shrimp breeding pond located at Lankavani Dibba village of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

Reportedly, the incident took place after the power cables snapped off and fell on their shed, killing them on the spot.

Though the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, the bodies have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem.