Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu Reveals Name Of New Film, Shares Teaser I Watch

Mahesh Babu treated fans with the teaser of his upcoming film ‘Guntur Kaaram’ on Twitter with a caption that read, “Highly inflammable!”

On Wednesday, makers shared the title of the SSMB28 and also unveiled the teaser on his father Krishna’s birth anniversary.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, who has worked with Mahesh Babu in films such as ‘Athadu’ (2005), ‘Khaleja’ ( 2010), the film was tentatively titled ‘SSMB28’.

‘Guntur Kaaram’ has an action-packed adrenaline-fuelled 64-second teaser which the audiences are already praising. The promo concludes by paying homage to legendary actor Krishna.

The teaser has all the mass-entertainer elements plus a background score that compliments the genre and style of the film.