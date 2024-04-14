Gunshots Heard Outside Salman Khan’s Home In Mumbai, Police Investigation Underway

Mumbai: Gunfire was reported outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai. The incident occurred around 4.55 am, as per initial reports by CNN-News18, with two individuals spotted on a motorcycle and fired three shots in the air. Heavy police deployment is currently seen outside the superstar’s residence, Galaxy Apartments. Mumbai Police have initiated efforts to nab the culprits by examining CCTV footage. The incident has been reported at the Bandra Police Station and the process of filing an FIR is underway.

Last year, Salman Khan found himself targeted by a death threat from Canada-based fugitive gangster Goldy Brar, who openly declared that the Bollywood superstar was on his gang’s hit list. Earlier in the year, Mumbai Police had filed an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, along with another individual, following an email threatening Salman Khan at his Mumbai residence.

According to police sources, three rounds were fired during the incident, which occurred around 4.55 am in the morning. The forensic team is expected to arrive at the scene soon to gather evidence. It’s being reported that the Mumbai Police Crime Branch will take over the case. Investigations are underway to determine those involved in the incident.