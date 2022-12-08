Gunshots Heard Near England Team Hotel In Multan Ahead Of 2nd Test Against Pakistan

Multan: Big news is coming right now from Pakistan’s Multan that gunshots were heard close to England’s team hotel this morning and it is believed to be an altercation among local gangsters.

Mirror reports, the incident took place 1 km from the team hotel, when the England squad left their base for training,. The local authorities made sure that the team were in no danger.

As per latest report, a total of 4 suspects related to the incident have been arrested.

Despite all the hysteria close to their hotel, the England team had no problem during training, which is 30 minutes away from their base with a greater military presence compared to the Rawalpindi test.

An England spokesman has confirmed that the team’s security plan remain unaltered by the incident that took place in the morning.

By winning the second Test in Multan, England are looking to seal their first Test series win against Pakistan in an away series in 22 years.