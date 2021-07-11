Gunmen Kill 35 Villagers In Northwest Nigeria

Lagos: As many as 35 people were killed by unidentified gunmen, who invaded five villages in the Maradun local government area in northwest Nigeria’s Zamfara state, police informed on Saturday.

According to police reports, a large number of miscreants with guns invaded five villages in the Maradun local government area on Thursday, shooting sporadically at the unsuspecting residents and destroyed houses and properties.

Security forces were unable to reach the affected villages on time after receiving the report of gunmen attacks due to the poor road condition, police reports said.

Notably, there have been a series of gunmen attacks in Nigeria in recent months, leading to deaths and kidnappings.