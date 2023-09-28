Gunman Opens Fire At University Hospital In Netherlands, Many Killed: Report

Several people were killed after a gunman opened fire in a classroom at a university in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam and nearby house, the police said on Thursday, reported news agency Reuters.

According to the report, a 32-year-old suspect was arrested after police said on social media that shots had been fired at the Rotterdam Medical Centre and a home.

Police also said fires had broken out at both locations. However, it was unclear how many people were hurt at each location.

There had been multiple deaths and victims’ family members were being informed, the police said and added that there were no indications of a second shooter, the report mentioned.