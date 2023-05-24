Gunfight between SOG jawans and naxals in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: An exchange of fire was reported between the jawans of the Special Operation Group (SOG) and naxals at Tumudibandha area in Kandhamal district on Wednesday.

As per initial reports, a naxal camp was busted following the exchange of fire and several articles were seized from the naxal camp. As blood stains have been spotted, it is suspected that some naxals have been injured in the encounter, said sources.

However, the exact information in this connection is yet to be ascertained by police officials.