Gundicha Temple: Sandhya Darshan For Devotees Begins

Puri: A day before Trinity’s ‘Bahuda Jatra’ of the return car festival, thousands of devotees had ‘Sandhya Darshan’ of the trinity- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, on Adapa Mandap in Shree Gundicha Temple here.

The last darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings at the Adapa Mandapa popularly known as Sandhya Darshan began at 7am today at the Gundicha temple. To streamline various rituals for the Bahuda Yatra, the Sandhya Darshan has been restricted only up to 5 pm. After that, servitors will give the final touches to the preparations for various rituals for Bahuda Yatra tomorrow.

Taking into account the heavy rush of thousands of devotees for the Sandhya Darshan, all kinds of preparations have been made. All the rituals at Gundicha temple started in the morning. Devotees have already started the darshan of the deities after the completion of Mangala Alati. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Sandhya Darshan at Adapa Mandap. To avoid the heavy rush, five more parking places have been added in Puri.