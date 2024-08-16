Gulmohar Starring Sharmila Tagore Wins Best Hindi Film At 70th National Film Awards

New Delhi: The winners of the 70th National Film Awards have been announced, celebrating the best in cinema from 2022. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the winners on Friday at a press conference in New Delhi. Gulmohar, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore won the award in the Best Hindi Film category.

The film is directed by Rahul V Chittella. In the film, Sharmila, who returned to acting after 13 years with Gulmohar, played a gay character. The Delhi-set series traces the dynamics of the Batras, who are set to move out of their 34-year-old home named Gulmohar, which draws its title from the ornamental tree with orange-red flowers.

Gulmohar is a human drama that explores the meaning of family and home – the only two things that have mattered, more so today than ever. It speaks of change and acceptance.

The 70th National Film Awards recognises films certified by the censor board from January 1 to December 31, 2022. The winners, including the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony scheduled for October 2024.