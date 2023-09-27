Gulmarg receives season’s first snowfall!

Gulmarg: Jammu and Kashmir’s popular tourist destination Gulmarg received the first snowfall of the season. Gulmarg is one of the most famous tourist destinations for its eye-catching view during the snowfall season as well as the season of Lupine flowers, which usually begins from mid-June and remains till the end of July.

Snowfall was recorded in higher reaches of south Kashmir, including around the cave shrine of Amarnath and Gulmarg in north Kashmir, the officials said.

Moderate rains lashed most parts of the valley with Srinagar city recording 18.3 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on Monday.

The precipitation has brought down the temperature significantly, with the minimum temperature in Srinagar settling at 10.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, down from 13 degrees Celsius a night earlier.