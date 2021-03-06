Gulmarg one of the hottest tourist destinations in India!

Gulmarg: With rising temperature in the plains, several tourists longing to enjoy an extended winter are packing their bags for skiing in the valleys of Gulmarg.

According to the latest reports, maximum hotels in Kashmir’s Gulmarg are booked to the brim from March to mid-April with domestic tourists from Delhi and Mumbai, who have given ski destinations abroad a miss due to the COVID outbreak.

According to hoteliers, there are over 900 rooms available in the tourism destination in both government as well as private hotels.

Gulmarg was always a four-season destination but in the last few years, it witnessed lesser footfall in the winters.

Not only skiing enthusiasts — mostly from Delhi and Mumbai — Gulmarg is also attracting less-adventurous folks bored of being largely confined to their homes for a year.