Gully Boy rapper MC Tod Fod passes away at 24, Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi are heartbroken

Mumbai: Rapper Dharmesh Parmar, known by his stage name MC Tod Fod, passed away at the age of 24. Swadesi’s label Azadi Records and management company 4/4 Entertainment confirmed the news on social media. The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

In 2019, Tod Fod and Swadesi, along with other Indian hip-hop artistes, were called on to be a part of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Tod Fod wrote a verse for ‘India 91’, which was part of the soundtrack. Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi took to social media to mourn the rapper’s untimely demise.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Ranveer shared a picture of MC Tod Fod and added a broken heart emoticon.

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a conversation with MC Tod Fod.

Siddhant also extended his condolences by sharing a screenshot of his conversation with the late rapper, in which they can be seen appreciating each other for their music and performance. He wrote, “RIP bhai,” along with a broken-heart emoticon.