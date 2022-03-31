Gujjar Leader Kirori Singh Bainsla Passes Away 

Jaipur: Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, who led agitations in Rajasthan to demand reservation for the caste in government jobs, passed away on Thursday at the age of 81.

Reportedly, his son, Vijay Bainsla, confirmed the demise of the Gurjar leader. He said that his father passed away following a prolonged illness in the early hours of the day at a Jaipur hospital.

Colonel Bainsla is survived by his son, Vijay Bainsla, who has been an active member of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed condolence on his demise. “Condolences on the demise of Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla ji, a strong leader of the social movement. He fought lifelong for social rights. May the departed soul rest in peace, my condolences to the family and supporters. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

सामाजिक आंदोलन के प्रखर नेतृत्वकर्ता कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैंसला जी के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करता हूँ। सामाजिक अधिकारों के लिए उन्होंने आजीवन संघर्ष किया। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें परिजनों व प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं।

ॐ शांति! — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) March 31, 2022

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences over Bainsla’s death.

कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैसला जी के निधन का समाचार बेहद दुखद है। गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन के मुखिया के रूप में बैंसला साहब ने MBC वर्ग के आरक्षण के लिए लंबा संघर्ष किया। MBC वर्ग को आज आरक्षण मिल पाया तो अगर किसी एक व्यक्ति को श्रेय जाता है तो वह कर्नल बैसला ही हैं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 31, 2022

