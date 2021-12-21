Gujarat Woman Set Ablaze By Angry Neighbours Over Puppy’s Name

Bhavnagar, Gujarat: A woman was set ablaze in Palitana town of Bhavnagar district in Gujarat allegedly by her neighbours on Tuesday. One of her neighbours, who was among the other attackers, has accused the woman of deliberately naming her puppy “Sonu” which is her wife’s name.

The victim, Neetaben Sarvaiya (35), has sustained severe burn injuries in the fire and is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Bhavnagar, the police said.

The woman had named her dog “Sonu” which, incidentally, is the nickname of one of her neighbour’s wife, the police said adding that “this irked the neighbours”, the police added.

According to reports, Neetaben Sarvaiya’s husband and two children had gone out and she was home with her youngest son on Monday afternoon when her neighbour Surabhai Bharwad and five others barged into her house, the police said. They objected to her naming her puppy “Sonu”, which is also the nickname of Bharwad’s wife, according to the FIR.

In her statement to the police, Ms Sarvaiya stated that Bharwad abused her but she tried to avoid him and others. When she entered the kitchen, three people followed her. One of them poured kerosene from a container and set her on fire with a matchstick.

The woman raised an alarm and some neighbours rushed to her house. In the meantime, her husband also arrived and doused the flames using his coat.

Though police have registered an FIR against six people under various sections of the IPC for “attempt to murder”, “trespassing”, “insult” and other charges., no arrests have been made so far.