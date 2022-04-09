Gujarat Reports Its First Case Of Covid XE Variant

Ahmedabad: Gujarat reported its first case of the new covid XE variant which is 10 per cent more transmissible than Omicrone but not as virulent as the Delta.

Earlier this week, Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday claimed that a case of the news XE variant of Covid has been detected in the city.

It is pertinent to mention that the new variant, XE, is a mutant hybrid of two versions of Omicron – BA.1 and BA.2. It only accounts for a small fraction of cases across the globe at the moment.

It appears to be around ten per cent more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron, as per the World Health Organisation.