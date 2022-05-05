Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, NCP’s Reshma Patel Sentenced To 3-Month Jail Term

Ahmedabad: A Gujarat court on Thursday sentenced Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and NCP leader Reshma Patel to a three-month jail term.

Apart from both the leader, Subodh Parmar has also convicted in a case for taking out Freedom March in 2017 on the first anniversary of the Una flogging incident without permission.

Along with them, 11 other accused have been given three months imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1000.

Dalit leader and MLA Jignesh Mevani was released on bail from Assam last week, days after he was picked up by the Assam police from Palanpur in Gujarat over his purported tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Soon after being released on bail in the tweet case a few days ago, Jignesh Mevani was rearrested for allegedly assaulting a policewoman who was part of the police party which accompanied him to Kokrajhar in Assam.

The Gujarat MLA was granted bail in the second case also and on Saturday last he completed pending bail formalities at a court in Kokrajhar.