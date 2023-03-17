Gujarat man who posed as PMO official, got Z-plus cover, met J-K officials; arrested

New Delhi: Kiran Patel hailing from Gujarat was arrested by police from a five-star hotel in Srinagar for posing as an ‘additional secretary’ in the Centre.

Kiran J Patel has a verified Twitter handle and has over a thousand followers. Impersonated as an additional director for strategy and campaigns in the Prime Minister’s Office, Patel had travelled to several tourist places in Kashmir, including Gulmarg, claiming that the government had tasked him to look for improvement in hotel facilities in the area. What’s more: The man from Gujarat had even got Z-plus security cover, a bulletproof SUV and official accommodation at a five-star hotel in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the administration for a ride.

However, Patel was subsequently arrested by alert security officials on March 3 on his third visit to the Kashmir Valley, news agency PTI reported. He was arrested by police from a five-star hotel in Srinagar for posing as an ‘additional secretary’ in the Centre and enjoying security cover besides other hospitality.

Patel had reportedly claimed that he had been given the mandate by the government to identify buyers for apple orchards in south Kashmir and a couple of IAS officers were in awe of him as he had been dropping names of high-ranking bureaucrats and politicians in the national capital.