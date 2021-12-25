Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa Top Centre’s Good Governance Index 2021

New Delhi: Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah today released the Good Governance Index 2021 prepared by DARPG on Good Governance Day at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa top the composite rank score covering 10 sectors. GGI 2021 says that Gujarat registered 12.3 percent increase and Goa registered 24.7 percent increase over GGI 2019 indicators.

Addressing a function organised to mark the Good Governance Day, Mr Amit Shah said people have long been waiting for good governance which was delivered by the Narendra Modi government in the last seven years. He said people’s faith in democracy has enhanced since 2014, as they started getting benefits of development undertaken by the Modi government.

Giving example of good governance, Mr Shah said that there has not been a single corruption charge against the Modi government in last seven years as it is a clean and transparent administration.

On this occasion, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, PG and Pensions said that Citizen Centric Administration is at the Heart of Modi government’s Governance Model. He said, Good Governance Index would help assess the status of governance in States and Union Territories.

Good Governance Index, GGI 2021 Framework covered ten sectors and 58 indicators. The sectors of GGI 2020-21 are 1) Agriculture and Allied Sectors, 2) Commerce & Industries, 3) Human Resource Development, 4) Public Health, 5.) Public Infrastructure & Utilities, 6) Economic Governance, 7) Social Welfare & Development, 8) Judicial & Public Security, 9) Environment, and 10) Citizen-Centric Governance. The GGI 2020-21 categorises States and UTs into four categories, i.e., (i) Other States – Group A; (ii) Other States – Group B; (iii) North-East and Hill States; and (iv) Union Territories.

Gujarat has performed strongly in 5 of the 10 sectors including economic governance, human resource development, public infrastructure and utilities, social welfare and development, judiciary and public safety. Maharashtra has performed strongly in agriculture and allied sector, human resource development, public infrastructure and utilities, social welfare and development. Goa has performed strongly in agriculture and allied sector, commerce and industry, public infrastructure and utilities, economic governance, social welfare and development and environment.

GGI 2021 says that Uttar Pradesh has shown an incremental growth of 8.9 % over GGI 2019 performance. Among the sectors, UP has secured top position in Commerce & Industry sector and has also shown increase in Social Welfare & Development and Judiciary & Public Safety. Uttar Pradesh has also performed in citizen centric governance including public grievance redressal.

GGI 2021 says that Jharkhand has shown an incremental growth of 12.6 percent over GGI 2019 performance. Jharkhand has performed strongly in 7 sectors of the 10 sectors. Rajasthan has shown an incremental growth of 1.7 percent over the GGI 2019 performance. Rajasthan has topped the Other States (Group B) category in Judiciary and Public Safety, Environment & Citizen Centric Governance.

GGI 2021 says that in the North-East and Hill States category, Mizoram and Jammu and Kashmir have registered an overall increase of 10.4% and 3.7% respectively over GGI 2019. Mizoram has performed strongly in commerce and industry, human resource development, public health and economic governance. Jammu & Kashmir has performed strongly in Commerce & Industry sector and has improved its scores in Agriculture & Allied Sector, Public Infrastructure and Utilities and Judiciary and Public Safety sectors.

GGI 2021 says that in the Union Territories category, Delhi tops the composite rank registering a 14 percent increase over the GGI 2019 indicators. Delhi has performed strongly in Agriculture & Allied Sectors, Commerce & Industry, Public Infrastructure and Utilities and Social Welfare & Development.

The GGI 2021 says that 20 States have improved their composite GGI scores over the GGI 2019 index scores. The sector-wise scores attained by the States and UT’s indicates that strong performance in one or the other sector. Analysis of scoring also suggests that there is a very marginal difference among the States in their composite governance scores. This indicates that overall governance in the States of India is moving in the positive direction.