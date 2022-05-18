Gujarat Leader Hardik Patel Resigns From Congress

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Congress Committee working president Hardik Patel on Wednesday resigned from his primary membership of the party.

“Today I courageously resign from the post of Congress party and primary membership of the party. I am sure that my decision will be welcomed by all my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that after this step of mine, I will be able to work really positively for Gujarat in future,” Hardik Patel wrote in a Twitter post sharing his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“You would be well aware of how leaders of Gujarat Congress have weakened the party,diluted many issues of public importance – all for humongous personal financial gains. Political thoughts can be different but this kind of a sell out by our leaders for so many years is a betrayal of the people of Gujarat. I feel sad and disgusted at the same time as almost everyone in Gujarat is aware of this”, he added.

<>

आज मैं हिम्मत करके कांग्रेस पार्टी के पद और पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा देता हूँ। मुझे विश्वास है कि मेरे इस निर्णय का स्वागत मेरा हर साथी और गुजरात की जनता करेगी। मैं मानता हूं कि मेरे इस कदम के बाद मैं भविष्य में गुजरात के लिए सच में सकारात्मक रूप से कार्य कर पाऊँगा। pic.twitter.com/MG32gjrMiY — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 18, 2022

</>

This comes days after party spokesman Manhar Patel hit out against Patel for the latter’s ‘baseless’ allegations and claims, saying that the Patidar leader never met the party’s national or state leaders to discuss his issues.

The Patidar activist joined the Congress in 2019, just before the Lok Sabha election.