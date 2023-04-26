Rahul Gandhi
Gujarat HC Judge Recuses Herself From Hearing Rahul Gandhi’s Appeal

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The Gujarat High Court judge assigned to hear the appeal of Congress’s Rahul Gandhi in the Modi surname case, has recused herself.

Sources said Justice Gopi has directed the court registry to hand over the case to the Chief Justice for assignment to a different bench.

Gandhi appealed to the Gujarat High Court yesterday after a lower court turned down his request to pause conviction in the case involving his remarks on the surname of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A freeze on the order will help him be reinstated as an MP.

