Gujarat govt extends night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot

Ahmedabad: Night curfew has been extended in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot following rise in coronavirus cases in Gujarat.

The night curfew has been extended by another 15 days till April 15. It will remain effective between 9 pm and 6 am till April 15 in the above mentioned cities.

On March 16, 2021, the Gujarat government increased the timing of the night curfew by two hours due to a rise in coronavirus cases. The local administration further increased that timing by another one hour.

The latest order comes after Gujarat on March 30 reported 2,220 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 3,05,338.

A total of 53,89,349 people had been vaccinated so far, while 6,43,855 beneficiaries have received the second dose of the covid-19 vaccines. Deputy health officer, Mehul Acharya, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, said the number of COVID-19 cases in the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has gone up to 70.