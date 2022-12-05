Gujarat election: PM Modi, Amit Shah to vote; Bhupendra Patel, Hardik among heavyweight candidates

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad on Sunday for exercising his franchise in the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls on Monday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also cast his vote at a municipal sub-zonal office in the Naranpura locality of the city.

According to reports, prime minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote at a polling booth set up at a high school in Ranip locality in Ahmedabad city.

Other celebrity voters include Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Isudan Gadhvi, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor and cricketers Irfan Pathan, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel is a candidate from Ghatlodia constituency. In Ghatoldia, the Congress candidate is Amee Yagnik and AAP fielded Vijay Patel.

BJP’s Hardik Patel will be contesting from Viramgam. Alpesh Thakor is contesting from Gandhinagar South. AAP fielded Dolat Patel from there.

Congress’ Sukhram Rathava will contest from Chhota Udaipur, while Lakhabhai Bharwad, Jignesh Mevani will be fighting from Viramgam and Vadgam, respectively.